49 illegal miners arrested by police
A total of 49 individuals have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for engaging in illegal mining activities at various locations across the country.
The arrest follows an intensified series of intelligence-led operation which was carried out in eight mining locations within four regions in the country.
“The coordinated operation also resulted in the retrieval of exhibits, including various mining equipment,” the statement said.
They include Huniso, Wassa-Dadieso and Wassa-Gyapa in the Western Region; Akrokerri in the Ashanti Region; Dunkwa-On-Offin and Diaso in the Central Region; and the Awin river at Pankese and Akyem Akwadum in the Eastern Region.
This was contained in a press statement issued by the Ghana Police Service and copied to The Ghanaian Times Yesterday in Accra.
“At Huniso, Wassa-Dadieso and Wassa-Gyapa, the Western Central Regional Police Command arrested 19 suspects, and disabled over 135 chanfan machines,” the statement disclosed.
The statement added that the team also retrieved exhibits, including 23 Water Pumping Machines, four Excavator batteries and a motorbike.
The statement also revealed that the Ashanti South Regional Police Command arrested 9 suspects at Akrokerri.
In the Awin River located at Pankese and at Akyem Akwadum, the statement indicated that 11 suspects were arrested in connection with illegal mining activities by the Eastern South Regional Police Command.
They also retrieved mining equipment including, onr excavator monitor, two excavator pedals, seven excavator control boards and one gold detecting device.
At Dunkwa-On-Offin and Diaso, the Central North Regional Police Command arrested 10 suspects and retrieved four Excavators, eight Pumping machines and one cylinder machine.
According to the statement, all suspects are in Police custody assisting the Police in ongoing investigations
BY TIMES REPORTER