7-Member Finance, Budgetary Sub-Committee Inaugurated by GA

Ghana Athletics (GA) has inaugurated a seven-member Finance and Budgetary Sub-Committee tasked with the mandate to raise funds for the association for the next four years.

The committee, chaired by the Treasurer of GA, Mr Christopher Darko-Amankrah, has Mr Andrews Agbo Kitcher, Vice President of GA; Sulemana Zacharia Yeboah, Vice President GA; Prof. Francis Dodoo, Chairman of the Board of Council of World Athletics; and Dr Akwasi Sarfo Kantanka, a co-opted member.

Inaugurating the committee, GA President, Mr Bawah Fuseini, stated that after the initial inauguration, the committee would be mandated to add two more persons to increase membership to seven.

According to him, with the development and growth of athletics in Ghana, there was the need for formidable committees to support the Executive Committee to effectively run the association.

“The responsibility of the committee is to budget for everything, make all programmes, look for funding, manage the funds, and audit accounts to be submitted to World Athletics every year,” he indicated.

For him, the formation of the committee was a clear signal of GA’s commitment to strategic planning and resource mobilisation, which was vital in supporting the national teams and individual athletes as they prepare to participate in championships.

“Next year will be a packed year; we have the African Championships, World Relays in Botswana, World Junior Championships in the United States, Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, ECOWAS Games in Senegal, African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region Five Youth Games in Maputo, Mozambique, our domestic programmes, as well as Five National Championships,” he added.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Darko-Amankrah, on behalf of the members, thanked GA for the opportunity to serve. He noted that the work would not be easy but expressed belief that with hard work and dedication, they would achieve their aim.



🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q