Accra Inter-City Marathon launched

The 2026 Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon has officially been launched in Accra, with organisers targeting more than 2,000 participants for the October 10 road race.

The launch, held at the Zimansky Hotel, Roman Ridge, brought together sports administrators, athletes, para athletes, corporate sponsors, representatives of the security services and the media.

Mr Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), who launched the event, described the marathon as an important platform for promoting physical fitness, healthy lifestyles and greater participation in sport.

He also hailed the organisers for not giving up on the project after so many years.

The event, organised by Medievents Consult in partnership with headline sponsor, Tampico, is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2026, with the Trust Sports Emporium, popularly known as the Bukom Boxing Arena, serving as the start and finish point.

Organisers are expecting a strong field comprising elite athletes, recreational runners, corporate teams, schools, fitness groups and keep-fit enthusiasts.

The race will feature 21-kilometre and 5-kilometre categories, giving experienced runners and members of the general public an opportunity to take part.

Registration has been fixed at GH¢100, with interested participants required to dial *380*21# to register.

One of the major additions to this year’s competition is the introduction of an electronic timing system, which is expected to improve the accuracy and credibility of race results.

The system is being introduced with the support of Ghana Athletics, which has endorsed the marathon.

Organisers believe that the electronic timing system will help eliminate disputes over finishing times while providing more reliable performances for athletes.

Participants will run through parts of Accra before returning to the Bukom Boxing Arena, where a range of activities will climax the event.

Mr Henri Senyo Penni, General Manager of Medievents Consult, called on corporate organisations, institutions, schools, fitness clubs and individuals to support the event, and make the 2026 edition a major success.

With registration now open and preparations gathering momentum, organisers are urging Ghanaians to lace up their running shoes and make October 10 a day of fitness, competition and community spirit in Accra.

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