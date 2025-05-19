Accra Lions win 8-goal thriller with Aduana Stars

Accra Lions got a big boost for their survival charge when they de­feated Aduana Stars 5-3 in their Ghana Premier League match played on Saturday.

The struggling Lions went up by 5-0 by the hour mark, pointing to an unassailable victory over the Dormaa side.

However, the last 10 minutes of the game proved a nervy one for the home team who were put under intense pressure and conceded three late goals.

They heaved a huge sigh of relief when the final whistle went as they appeared to have lost ideas as Aduana Stars run the show late on.

Without doubt, the host put up a spirited performance from the initial exchanges, piling incessant pressure on the visitors who remained resolute at the heart of their defence.

That early pressure yielded the desired result as defender Musa Hamzata rose highest to head home the opener.

It came from a free kick awarded the home side near the goal area of the visitors. With a number of their players advanced into the Aduana Stars territory, Fuzy Taylor expertly delivered a decent curler that met the head of Hamzata to direct the ball home for the opener.

Aduana attempted to fight back but were pegged back by the host as Lucky Nwafor doubled the lead with a beautiful indi­vidual effort on the 30th minute mark.

With their backs against the wall, the frustrated ‘Ogya’ boys committed more blunders that aided the Lions in stretching the lead with Accra Lions’ Tahiru Mohammed capitalised on one of them to stretch the lead to three while Nwafor doubled his tally by scoring the fourth goal on the stroke of half time.

Moments after the break, Tahi­ru was at his best again when he out-jumped his marker to head home another free kick to make it five for the Lions and make it a personal double.

Obviously, it appeared all over for the visitors until a second half substitute, Emmanuel Opoku Peprah, sparked a late ral­ly by opening the floodgates for the visitors as he headed home from a corner.

Just three minutes after, Peprah hit the second goal for his side.

Aduana kept pushing and managed to get a third through Emmanuel Marfo late in injury time to end the game 5-3.

