ATP Finals: Alcaraz completes stunning comeback to beat Fritz

Carlos Alcaraz battled from a set down to defeat Taylor Fritz in an enthralling ATP Finals classic and take control of the race for the year-end No 1.

Alcaraz overturned an impressive start from Fritz to win an epic contest 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 6-3 in two hours and 48 minutes for his second victory of the round-robin.

After winning the first-set tiebreak, Fritz pushed for the break in the second set, bringing a series of stunning points from Alcaraz as he instead forced the decider.

Alcaraz surged towards the finish line and now requires just one more win against Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday to secure the year-end No 1 ahead of Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz will be assured of a semi-final place if Alex de Minaur defeats Musetti in the evening match, while Fritz remains on one win for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the ATP and Italian tennis federation have confirmed that two spectators died at the ATP Finals on Monday due to separate medical emergencies.-Independent



