BA United hands over club to Sunyani Traditional Stool

The management of the BA United Football Club has handed over the club back to the Sunyani Traditional Stool. The club is the champion of the 2026 Brong-Ahafo Regional Football Association (BARFA) Division Two League.

During a courtesy call on Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, the Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Mr Joe Boahen, the Chairman of the Club, explained that the club’s roots were deeply tied to the Sunyani traditional stool. He presented the division two league trophies to the paramount chief, calling for more prayers to build the prospects of the club.

Mr Ransford Antwi, a former Chairman of the club, advised the playing body to remain committed and loyal, saying that their dedication would secure a brighter future for the club, commended the management, and urged them to remain selfless in serving the club.

Odeefour Korkor II also lauded the management and the playing body and urged supporters of the club to forge ahead in unity, calling for a renewed and strong support base to restore the club’s former glories.

He tasked the management to remain formidable in identifying and addressing challenges confronting the club, saying that football remained a major source of entertainment that spurs rapid economic growth and development.

Odeefour Korkor II said: “The presence of BA United in the nation’s Premier League will not only unite the Sunyani people but also boost the local economic growth and development.”

The Paramount Chief pledged his dedication to support the club to restore its past successes and thereby contribute significantly to building the nation’s footballing.

He encouraged the playing body to be passionate, humble, and dedicated, urging them to strive hard and to leave a legacy for the club. –GNA

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