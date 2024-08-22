Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be ready for Stars qualifier – Bawa Majeed
The National Sports Authority’s (NSA) Deputy Director General, Abdul Majeed Bawa, has confirmed that the playing surface of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be ready to host Ghana’s first group match against Angola in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers on September 5.
Mr Bawa gave this assurance with just 16 days to go for Ghana’s opening game in Kumasi, following recent church activities held at the venue.
The stadium, which is currently the only CAF-approved venue for hosting matches, has come under significant criticism due to the NSA’s poor management of the facility.
Mr Abdul Majeed Bawa assured Ghanaians in an interview with Accra based Citisports
that the facility would be ready to host the Black Stars opening 2025 AFCON Qualifier against the Angolans.
“I can assure you that the pitch will be ready for the big game. The NSA and its stakeholders are working tirelessly to bring it up to the standard required to ensure we have a beautiful game.”
“Before we handed over the facility for that particular programme, the Minister asked us to present a recovery plan, which we gave.”
He said the Minister was satisfied with the fact that we have a robust plan in waiting to recover the pitch, because we knew that after the programme, there will be some amount of damage to the pitch.