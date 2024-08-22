Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be ready for Stars qualifier – Bawa Majeed

The National Sports Authority’s (NSA) Deputy Director General, Abdul Majeed Bawa, has confirmed that the playing surface of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be ready to host Ghana’s first group match against Angola in the 2025 AF­CON qualifiers on September 5.

Mr Bawa gave this assurance with just 16 days to go for Gha­na’s opening game in Kumasi, following recent church activities held at the venue.

The stadium, which is cur­rently the only CAF-approved venue for hosting matches, has come under significant criticism due to the NSA’s poor manage­ment of the facility.

Mr Abdul Majeed Bawa assured Ghanaians in an inter­view with Accra based Citisports

that the facility would be ready to host the Black Stars opening 2025 AFCON Qualifier against the Angolans.

“I can assure you that the pitch will be ready for the big game. The NSA and its stake­holders are working tirelessly to bring it up to the standard required to ensure we have a beautiful game.”

“Before we handed over the facility for that particular pro­gramme, the Minister asked us to present a recovery plan, which we gave.”

He said the Minister was sat­isfied with the fact that we have a robust plan in waiting to recover the pitch, because we knew that after the programme, there will be some amount of damage to the pitch.