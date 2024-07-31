Bantama wins 2024 MTN Ashantifest C’nity gala

Bantama defeated tournament’s favourite, Amakom, 3-2 to win this year’s MTN Ashantifest Community Gala which ended at the Otumfuo Park in Dichemso on Sunday.

The five-goal thriller was a delight to watch as both teams displayed some great football to excite the hundreds of supporters at the venue.

The winners took the lead in the 27th minute through Nana Yaw, but Amakom equalised in the 37th minute with a Baba Kyeremanteng’s own goal in an attempt to clear Baba Achie’s strike which hit the post and was entering the net.

Bantama fought back again in a bid to restore the lead before recess with Emmanuel Sarpong ‘Agogo’ threatening Amakom’s goal area.

Bantama returned with the same intensity after the break and immediately reclaimed the lead in the 47th minute after Agogo took advantage of a defensive blunder to score at close range.

Just when Amakom were trying to respond, Rashid Metal’s brilliant strike in the 60th minute sent the game beyond reach as Bantama led 3-1.

Amakom managed to pull a goal back through Kwabena Boakye in the 80th minute.

For winning the tournament, Bantama walked away with a giant trophy, a cash prize of GHȻ20,000 and gold medals, while Amakom received silver and GHȻ10,000.

The third place game which was played ahead of the finals saw defending champions, Ejisu, defeat new entrants, Adoato, 4-3 on penalties to win bronze as the game ended one all after regulation time.

Kwabena Boateng scored in the 50th minute for Ejisu with a beautiful strike from the edge of the box while Emmanuel Kusi tapped in at close range for Adoato to equalise 10 minutes later to send the game to penalties.

Ejisu received GHȻ5,000 while Adoato who made a statement as debutants also had GHȻ3,000 for their efforts.

Berekum Chelsea’s Emmanuel Sarpong ended the tournament as top scorer with five goals as well as the best player, while Bantama’s goalkeeper, Kwadwo Nimako, was the best goalkeeper.

The best defender award went to Kennedy Kofi Mensah of Amakom with his teammate, Nana Kwame, ‘La Liga’ adjudged the Most Promising or Discovery of the tournament.

The Senior Manager, Brands and Communication, MTN, Mr Germain Nartey, praised the teams for the professionalism and competitiveness displayed over the period.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE