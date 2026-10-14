Black Sherif becomes face of Telecel’s Project X

Telecel has unveiled award-winning musician Black Sherif as its brand partner, ending weeks of speculation surrounding Project X.

The partnership brings together Telecel and one of Ghana’s most exceptional music talents, the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, to deliver exclusive experiences and greater value in digital financial services to Telecel customers.

Under Project X, Telecel customers will receive a unique BlackoCode after every online engagement with Black Sherif and enjoy exclusive discounts and exciting surprises through the Telecel Play App.

Speaking at the launch event in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, described Project X as the coming together of two compelling stories: a bold, youthful and vibrant brand that connects people’s energies and hustles through safe and secure mobile financial services, and an exceptional, talented, authentic and resilient young Ghanaian whose journey inspires millions every day.

“Black Sherif is more than an award-winning artiste. He represents inspiration and the belief that no dream is too big, and his story is incredible. Together, Telecel and Black Sherif will connect energies, excite and inspire customers,” she said.

Aneth Muga, Director of Consumer Business at Telecel Ghana, said the initiative reflected the company’s commitment to creating meaningful customer experiences.

“Today marks the culmination of careful listening and bold thinking. At Telecel, we recognise that our customers expect more than products; they expect experiences that are simple, secure and exciting. Project X has been developed with that expectation at its core,” she said.

The high-profile event brought together the Deputy Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Transformation; the Executive Director of the Bureau of Ghana Languages, representing the Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts; regulators; board members; industry leaders, including Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Group of Companies; and music enthusiasts.

As the face of Project X, Black Sherif will feature prominently in Telecel Ghana’s campaign communications and customer engagements, helping to build awareness of the Telecel Play App and its range of digital financial solutions.

Speaking about the partnership, Black Sherif said he was excited to collaborate with Telecel Ghana on an initiative that delivers meaningful value to customers and his fans.

“I’m excited to connect energies with Telecel as the face of Project X. This partnership is about creating opportunities and delivering real value to customers, while making everyday transactions safer, easier and more rewarding,” he said.

Project X forms part of Telecel’s efforts to accelerate digital financial inclusion by encouraging the use of convenient mobile financial services through the Telecel Play App.

Customers are encouraged to activate their Telecel Cash mobile money wallets, download the Telecel Play App, engage with Black Sherif online and look out for the unique BlackoCodes released during his online engagements with fans and customers.

BlackoCode rewards include exclusive experiences, discounts, free transactions and other exciting prizes.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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