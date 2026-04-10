Builsa South District benefits from GH¢41m school projects

THE Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, has initiated a number of educational projects worth more than GH¢41 million in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region to improve infrastructure and learning conditions.

As part of the initiative, the Minister handed over multiple project sites to their respective contractors to begin construction.

Funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), the projects, when completed, are expected to ease pressure on existing facilities while expanding access to quality education.

The developments address a range of needs across the district, from administrative space to classroom and accommodation facilities.

Plans include a modern office complex for the district education directorate in Fumbisi, new classroom blocks in several communities, and improved boarding facilities at Kanjarga Senior High School. A headmaster’s bungalow is also part of the package, aimed at strengthening school leadership presence.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort to tackle long-standing challenges in the education sector, particularly overcrowded classrooms and inadequate infrastructure.

The projects are expected to create a more conducive environment for effective teaching and learning while supporting improved student outcomes.

Beyond infrastructure, the Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Builsa South Constituency, has secured more than 400 monodesks for distribution to schools across the district in the coming weeks. This intervention is expected to further reduce congestion and improve classroom comfort.

District Director of Education, Richard Akum-Nyemi, welcomed the initiative and highlighted ongoing efforts to improve educational standards in the area, including the consistent supply of desks to schools.

Local officials, including District Chief Executive Anne Musah, contractors, and party executives, were present at the site handovers alongside other stakeholders.

Residents have also expressed optimism, describing the projects as timely and necessary investments in the future of education in Builsa South.

The projects are expected to be completed within 12 months, with many hopeful that they will bring lasting improvements to teaching and learning across the district.

BY TIMES REPORTER

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q