Clergy urged to use Easter to promote cleanliness, sanitation

Christian reli­gious leaders have been urged to utilise their influence during the Easter period to promote the culture of cleanliness and sani­tation across the country.

This is because religious leaders can influence their followers to change their behaviour and mindset, particularly on the environment and sanitation.

The Minister of Local Govern­ment, Chieftaincy and Religious Af­fairs, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, made the call yesterday in Accra, when he and his entourage visited some Christian religious institutions, including the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Headquarters, and the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in the Greater Accra region.

The engagements form part of broader consultations being held with faith-based organisations to galvanise national support and community participation for the promotion of culture of cleanliness and sanitation.

Mr Ibrahim lamented the rapid rate at which plastic waste was being littered in the country, leading to the reduction or loss of soil fertility and the pollution of the environment.

He noted that managing sanita­tion and hygiene required col­laborative effort among relevant stakeholders.

Chairman of the CCG, Rev. Dr Hilliard Dela Dogbe, indicated that his outfit supported the govern­ment’s initiative to re-launch the National Sanitation Day, scheduled for May 3, 2025.

He assured that “We as the church wish to assure you of our support to make this vision a reality.”

Rev. Dr Dogbe also added that the Council acknowledged itself as a partner in development and appreciated the minister’s recogni­tion of religious organisations and traditional leaders as vital stakehold­ers in national development.

Such a partnership, he said, “would foster a better Ghana when all parties recognise their roles and work together.”

Again, Rev. Dr Dogbe said that churches had been promoting ethical leadership and environ­mental stewardship through its programmes such as Leadership Conference.

He emphasised that taking proper care of the environment was both a national duty and a Christian obligation.

However, Rev. Dr Dogbe noted that a day’s clean-up exercises may not be sufficient and proposed a continuous process for the collec­tion and disposal of waste.

He assured that the Council would ensure that its members em­braced the initiative wholeheartedly.

Moreover, Rev. Dr Dogbe suggested the incorporation of civic education in the country’s educational system, starting from childhood in order to enable the cit­izenry develop a sense of discipline, especially on waste management and environmental conservation.

Mr Ibrahim was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Reli­gious Affairs, Ms Rita Naa Odorley Sowah, Chief Director of the Ministry, Alhaji Amin Abdul-Rah­man, and other members of the ministry.

