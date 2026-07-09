C’wealth Games: Eezzy Group Foundation supports Team Ghana

The EEZZY Group Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has presented an amount of GH¢800,000 to support Team Ghana’s final preparations and participation in the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.



Making the presentation on Tuesday, the Executive Chairman of the Foundation, Mr Mohammed Raii, said the support reflects the foundation’s unwavering commitment to empowering Ghanaian athletes, promoting sporting excellence, and investing in the nation’s success on the international stage.



“As a non-profit organisation supporting the less privileged, building better communities, and making a great impact across the country, we believe in inspiring change in Team Ghana, helping to transform their growth, and together we lift the flag of Ghana in Glasgow by returning with medals,” he stated.



Receiving the package, the First Vice President of the Commonwealth Games Association Ghana (CGA Ghana), Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, thanked the foundation for the gesture and urged corporate Ghana to emulate the example to support Team Ghana.



Mr Samson Deen, who initiated the deal noted that sports in the country cannot be left on the shoulders of government alone and stressed the need to effectively brand and market Ghana sports to attract more private sector investment and sponsorship.



The Chef de Mission for Team Ghana at the Games, Mr Ernest Danso, announced that Ghana will be represented by a 40-member athlete contingent who will now compete in nine sporting disciplines.



In total, 13 athletes will compete in athletics, 10 in boxing, two each in judo and track cycling, three in para athletics, four each in swimming and weightlifting, and one each in para powerlifting and para swimming.



BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY







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