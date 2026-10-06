Education Ministry salutes Ghanaian Teachers on World Teachers’ Day

The Ministry of Education has congratulated teachers across Ghana as the country joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Teachers’ Day 2026.

In a statement issued on October 5, the Ministry described teachers as being at the heart of Ghana’s education system, saying they play an important role in shaping the minds, character and future of children.

It commended teachers for their dedication, professionalism and sacrifices, particularly those working in deprived and hard to reach communities across the country.

The Ministry said the government, through the Ministry of Education, remains committed to transforming the education sector by improving access, the quality of education, learning outcomes and relevant skills needed for national development.

It stressed that no education reform could succeed without the contribution of teachers.

According to the Ministry, it will continue to work with teachers, their unions and other stakeholders to strengthen the teaching profession, improve professional development and address concerns relating to their welfare and working conditions.

The Ministry called on parents, communities and Ghanaians to appreciate and support teachers for the important role they play in the development of the country.

“Thank you for your dedication. Thank you for your sacrifice. Thank you for shaping Ghana’s future,” the Ministry stated as it wished teachers a happy World Teachers’ Day.

By: Jacob Aggrey