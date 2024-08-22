FC Samartex 1996 to Face Nsoatreman FC in Tarkwa

Defend­ing Ghana Premier League champions, FC Samartex 1996, will take on 2024 FA Cup winners, Nsoatreman FC, in the Champion of Champions on August 31.

The game, which will tradi­tionally usher in the new football season, will take place at the T&A Park in Tarkwa, with kick-off scheduled for 6pm.

FC Samartex 1996 defied the odds to emerge winners of the Ghana Premier League after staging an incredible campaign.

For Nsoatreman FC, beating Bofoakwa Tano in the finals of the MTN FA Cup was not only historic but also a statement of their determination in the competition.

Both clubs are currently flying Ghana’s flag high in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup, making this encounter a perfect prelude to what promises to be an exciting season.

The match will not only serve as a curtain-raiser for the 2024/25 season but also as an early indicator of the form and readiness of the two top-tier teams as they embark on their continental campaigns.

The T&A Park is expected to be filled with fans to witness what will surely to be a thrilling contest between two of Ghana’s finest football clubs.–Ghanafa.org