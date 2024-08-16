Gbese Paramountcy Stool Dzaase suspends Nii Doku III

The Gbese Paramountcy Stool Dzaase of the Gbese Tradi­tional Area has suspended indefinitely Nii Doku III as the head of family for the Nii Doku We Gbese Songmenaa with immediate effect.

Consequently, Nii Doku III has been directed not to hold himself or parade as such in any traditional office position of Gbese or Nii Doku We /Song­menaa.

In addition, the gen­eral public has been cautioned against dealing with him in his official capacity as the head of family of the Nii Doku We/Gbese Songmenaa or Gbese Traditional Area.

The suspension notice issued and jointly signed by the Gbese Dzasetse and Principal Kingmaker of the Gbese Stool, Nii Okai Kasablofo V, the Gbese Akwashontse. Nii Ayi Ardayfio II and the Head, Aneje We and the acting Gbese Shippi, Nii Okai Tagoe followed what they described as gross disrespect and contemptuous attitude towards the Gbese Dzaase, and the current occupant of the Gbese Stool and the Adonteng of the Ga State, Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II.

A copy of the suspension notice cited by the Ghanaian Times on Thursday, said contrary to the directive/advice of Gbese Dzaase restraining Nii Doku III from meddling in the impasse between the Nii DokuWe/Gbese Songmenaa and the Asafoatse Christopher Brandford Nettey Family of Swalaba, he proceeded to unilaterally perform a customary rite to install an asafoatse.

Furthermore, the notice stated that Nii Doku III, upon appearing before the Council of Elders of Gbese confirmed to the act and pleaded for forgiveness with the pledge to right the wrong.

Despite this, he still went ahead through his conduct to create a volatile situation on Saturday, July 6. 2024, a situ­ation which could have degenerated into a bloody scene in the area.

The notice stated that Nii Doku III must as a matter of urgency revoke the so-called customary rite performed on the so-called asafoatse and declare it null and void without any effect.

Meanwhile additional documents chanced upon by this paper has revealed that the Swalaba family of Gbese re­mained the rightful and legitimate family entrusted with the responsibility of nom­inating and enstooling an asafoatse.

The document revealed that the first asafoatse who reigned between 1860 and 1944, Asafoatse Christopher Brandford Nettey I was from the Swalaba Family, similarly, his successor who took over from 1944 to 1966, Asafoatse C.B Nettey Jnr II also known as Papa C was also from the Swalaba family.

Additionally, the document revealed that Asafoatse Nathan Nerte Nettey III who took over from 1969 to 1990 was also chosen from the Swalaba Fami­ly, while Asafoatse Christopher Akan Nettey IV who reigned from 1990 to 2012 was also from the same family.

The document further noted that at no point in Gbese had the asafoatse come from another family and the status quo must not be changed to suit the whims and caprices of any individual or family within the traditional area.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL