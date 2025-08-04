GFA unveils 2025/26 Premier League season; Kotoko/Hearts to clash on Match Day 5

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially released the fixture list for the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, setting the stage for another thrilling campaign of local football.

The season will kick off on the weekend of September 12, 2025, with defending champions Gold Stars FC beginning their title defence at home against Bechem United at the Duns Park in Bibiani.

Some of the biggest opening-weekend clashes include Accra Hearts of Oak hosting Premier League debutants Hohoe United, while their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko SC travel to the Golden City Park to face Berekum Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC and FC Samartex begin their campaigns away at Young Apostles and Vision FC, respectively.

The first leg of the highly anticipated “Super Clash” between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will take place on Match Day 5 at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the reverse fixture scheduled for Match Day 22 in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The season will also see the return of regional derbies that are expected to reignite old rivalries.

In the Volta Region, newly promoted Hohoe United will take on Kpando Heart of Lions on Match Day 17, with the reverse leg set for Match Day 34, the final day of the season.

The Brong Ahafo derbies will feature multiple showdowns between Young Apostles, Bechem United, Aduana FC, and Berekum Chelsea.

In the Western Region, Medeama SC will face Basake Holy Stars on Match Day 15 in what is already being billed as a fiery Western Derby, while FC Samartex take on Holy Stars on Match Day 14.

According to the GFA, the 2025/26 season will end on the weekend of May 23/24, 2026, aligning with the global football calendar and giving Ghanaian players ample time to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Matches will be played on weekends, with midweek dates reserved for outstanding fixtures. Congress is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, 2025, ahead of the league’s start.

By: Jacob Aggrey