 GH¢49m software case:  Prosecution ordered to file witness statements before end of May

The prosecution in the ongoing crimi­nal proceedings of the former head of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has been directed by the Accra High Court to file all witness statements before the end of May 2025.

The witness statements should include all relevant materials and documents the state intends to rely on to prosecute Mr Adu-Boa­hene, his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, and Mildred Donkor, a former bank relations officer, and a director of Advantage Solutions Limited (ASL).

ASL is a company allegedly owned by Mr Adu-Boahene and Angela.

Justice John Eugene Nyadu Nyante, presiding judge, urged the prosecution led by the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Srem-Sai, to expedite proceedings since it is a criminal matter and concern the personal liberties of the accused.

Adu-Boahene and Angela have been accused of moving GH¢49 million, meant for purchasing the software for the state, into their private company through a com­plex web of companies ultimately owned by ASL.

The prosecution alleged that BNC Communication Bureau Lim­ited, a private company, was created by Adu-Boahene, and his wife to look similar to the then BNC, belonging to the state.

Mildred, on the other hand, had been accused of assisting the couple to move the money, which the prosecution alleged had been used to purchase landed properties in Accra, Kumasi, and London as well as other properties.

In all, the prosecution has slapped the four accused, Adu-Boa­hene, Boateng, Donkor and ASL with 11 counts of offences.

Adu-Boahene had been charged with three counts of stealing, one count of defrauding by false pre­tence, one count of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, one count of using public office for personal gain and one count of obtaining public property by false pretence.

He had also been accused of conspiring with his wife, Angela, to steal GH¢49 million, while Angela has been charged with one count of collaborating with her husband to use public office for profit.

All four accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to launder money and a substantive charge of money laundering.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before the High Court in the pres­ence of their lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea.

The accused were to remain on their respective bails until the court decides otherwise.

In March, this year, the High Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, varied Boahene’s police inquiry bail from GH¢120 million to GH¢80 million with two sureties with one justification.

His wife’s bail bond of GH¢80 million was maintained, but she was required to bring two sureties with no justification.

They are to report to the investigative bodies, including the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) twice every week for the next three weeks.

Per the bail conditions, they cannot travel without express per­mission from EOCO.

Narrating the facts of the case, Dr Dominic Ayine, Attor­ney-General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, said while serving as the Director-General of BNC in 2018, Mr Adu-Boahene and his wife in­corporated “BNC Communication Bureau Limited”, a name similar to the then BNC.

The company, the Attor­ney-General said, had Mr Adu-Boa­hene and his wife listed as directors, and they proceeded to open a corporate account for their Private BNC at Universal Merchant Bank (UMB).

He added that according to the mandate of the account, either of the directors could sign cheques and approve transactions on the account.

The A-G disclosed that in January 2020, Mr Adu-Boahene signed a contract on behalf of the government and the National Security Council, on one hand, and, on the other hand, an Israeli company called ISC Holdings Ltd.

The GH¢49 million contract, the A-G said, was for the purchase of a software called “Cyber De­fence System”.

According to the A-G, Adu-Boahene moved the GH¢49 million from the bureau’s account into his private BNC Communica­tion Bureau Limited account.

After that, the A-G alleged that he transferred $1.7 million to ISC Holdings Limited purportedly as a 25 per cent part-payment of the sale price of the cybersecurity defence system.

Dr Ayine told the court that further investigations revealed that no cybersecurity system of the de­scription in the January 30, 2020, contract was ever received by the state’s Bureau of

National Communications or by its successor agency, the National Signals Bureau, or by the government of Ghana.

“An inventory confirmation from the National Security Sec­retariat shows that the equipment was never received into stores, as is the practice in the public services,” Dr Ayine said.

