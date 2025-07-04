Ghana Standards Authority’s Head of Legal Metrology Honoured for Attaining PhD

Rev. Dr. Striggner Bedu-Addo, Head of Legal Metrology at the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has been honoured by the Authority for his outstanding work and attainment of a PhD in Geophysics.

He was awarded together with two of his colleagues during a Scientific Conference organised by the Authority recently.

Since 2018, the GSA has consistently held scientific conferences to encourage knowledge sharing across its directorates and departments to improve technical competence among its staff.

During the Conference, Rev. Dr. Bedu-Addo presented on his PhD thesis which seeks to investigate the impact of Model-Based Offset Scaling Technique on the Amplitude Variation with Offset (AVO) Responses from 3D Seismic Data Acquired from the Tano Basin, Offshore Ghana.

His research explains how seismic amplitudes vary with angle or offset, and why it is crucial to preserve unstacked seismic data for accurate analysis. He used seismic data from the Tano Basin, including a test well (Well_1), and showed how spectral balancing and synthetic modelling helped improve the interpretation of amplitude responses especially in the far-angle stacks.

His results revealed that far-offset amplitudes should be scaled down by up to 16%, depending on the time window, and he identified a Class II AVO anomaly, which suggests the presence of an oil-filled reservoir.

The study reinforces the importance of validating seismic processing with well data to ensure reliable exploration outcomes.

Rev. Dr. Striggner Bedu-Addo is a Physicist who has worked with the GSA for the past 15 years in various departments. He served as the Technical Committee Member/Secretary at the Engineering, Building and Basic Standards Department; headed the Information Technology Department; serves as Chief Scientific Officer at Industrial Metrology Department Officer and as Head of the Scientific Metrology Department. He is currently the Head of the Legal Metrology Department.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) degree in Physics and two master’s degrees – Master of Science in Telecommunications Engineering and a Master of Science in Petroleum Geoscience.

Rev. Dr. Bedu-Addo was awarded a PhD in Geophysics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) November last year.

He has published three scientific papers so far and looks forward to churning out more in the coming years.

Rev. Dr. Bedu-Addo currently serves as the Vice President of the ECOWAS Metrology (ECOMET); the Technical Lead for the GSA-PTB Project (Establishment of fit-for-future National Metrology Institute (NMI) in Ghana); and the Technical Lead for the Public Utility Metrology Laboratory project (calibration and verification of Electrical Energy Meters).

His long-term vision for the GSA’s Metrology Directorate is to elevate the secondary laboratories in Metrology to an NMI status under the GSA-PTB project and harmonise the legal metrology activities with international best practices.