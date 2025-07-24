Ghana to host 2 others in historic Rugby League Tri-Series

Ghana will take a centre stage in African rug­by league for hosting continental rivals, Nigeria, and the globally renowned ROOTS Rugby Family for a landmark senior men’s and women’s Tri-Nation Series on November 23-30.

The event is shaping up to be an unforgettable homecoming that will blend elite competition with culture, community connection, and world ranking points for both Ghana and Nigeria.

The Leopards of Ghana are ranked 38th in the world, just above the Green Eagles of Ni­geria, whom they will face in the opening game on November 23. ROOTS Rugby Family will take on the Green Eagles three days later before facing the Leopards on November 29.

The clash between Ghana and Nigeria marks the third meeting since 2019 and perhaps the most significant yet, with Nigeria en­tering as the back-to-back Middle East-Africa (MEA) men’s cham­pions and reigning women’s series champions, setting the stage for a fierce, high-stakes battle.

Head coach of the Leopards, Andy Gilvary, noted that it will be tough against the Nigerians, but his side was prepared.

Bringing a unique cultural dimension to the series is ROOTS Rugby Family, a team made up of athletes of African descent from around the world.

Roots will field both men’s and women’s teams, and beyond the games, their tour will include a full week of community outreach, school visits, coaching clinics, and cultural exchange activities.

According to Tiana Granby, president of ROOTS Rugby Fam­ily, their presence was symbolic as it represents a literal return to their roots and aims to reconnect the African diaspora with the conti­nent through sport.

The Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) is proud to be at the heart of this historic occasion, viewing it as a defining step in the continent’s rugby league journey.

According to RLFG president, Mrs Juliana Storey, the Tri-Series represents more than just a set of fixtures; “it is a celebration of heritage, pride, unity, lasting friendships, and the continued growth of rugby league in Ghana and beyond.”

On his part, RLFG General Manager, Jafaru Mustapha, stated that off the field, the legacy of the week-long tournament will echo far beyond 2025 as rugby league in Africa is not just growing but thriving.

