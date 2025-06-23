GOIL delivers robust performance in 2024

GOIL PLC recorded a robust performance in 2024 financial year, recording a year-on-year profit of GH¢84.7 million, a 54.82 per cent growth over that of the previous year.

The Board Chairman of GOIL, Nana Philip Archer, who disclosed this at the 56th annual general meeting to sharehold­ers in Accra said the growth was achieved through prudent financial management, strategic marketing, and operational effi­ciency despite a challenging year.

He noted that while operat­ing costs increased by 11.2 per cent and finance costs by 20.25 per cent, these were offset by strong revenue generation and discipline asset management.

Total consolidated assets, he noted, expanded by 20.1 per cent to 4.8 billion cedis, with current assets showing a robust 34 per cent growth, primarily driven by increased trade receiv­ables.

Earnings per share rose sig­nificantly by 54.3 per cent from 0.140 to 0.216. From the five-year performance, profit before tax recorded 136.839 million in 2024 from 87.272 million in 2023.

The Board proposed a div­idend per share of GH¢0.056 amounting to GH¢21,944,335 for 2024 which was accepted.

Nana Archer explained that the decision was aimed at bal­ancing short-term shareholder returns with long term financial stability.

On the future outlook for 2025, Nana Philip Archer said, with a peaceful political transition and stabilised macroeconomic outlook, 2025 would offer a win­dow of opportunity.

Key initiatives for the year included the expansion of the LPG bottling plants in Tema and Kumasi, with a combined capacity of 1,200 metric tons, aimed at advancing the Cylinder Recirculation model.

The company also aims to deepen market penetration in the aviation, mining and auto gas segments.

The Board Chairman noted that the company’s strategic focus in 2025 would be embed­ding innovation, technology, and robust risk governance into the corporate DNA.

The Group CEO/MD of GOIL Plc, Mr Edward Abambi­re Bawa, noted that management ensure that in the spirit of green transition, GOIL adapted to the new innovations, be more competitive and take over its rightful place as the as the OMC in terms of market share.

He noted that management was implementing a target-based performance review system to enhance business operations as part of efforts to achieve key business objectives.

