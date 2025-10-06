Gold Stars pip All Blacks to maintain perfect start

Bibiani Gold Stars continued their flawless start to the Premier League season with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Swedru All Blacks at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Saturday.

A decisive strike from forward Michael Nkoah just two minutes into the second half sealed all three points for the defending champions in a tightly contested Matchday 4 encounter.

The newly promoted All Blacks began brightly, buoyed by their passionate home supporters, and dominated large spells of the first half. They created several promising chances but were left to rue wasteful finishing and the defensive solidity of Gold Stars, marshalled expertly by veteran centre-back Vincent Atingah.

Gold Stars, who had absorbed the early pressure, found their breakthrough shortly after the interval. Nkoah timed his run perfectly to latch onto a precise through ball, displayed excellent composure inside the box, and coolly slotted past the advancing goalkeeper to open the scoring.

The hosts pushed forward in search of an equaliser, with substitute Hakim Mohammed coming close in stoppage time when his powerful effort rattled the woodwork. Earlier, Samuel Atta Kumi was denied a second goal for Gold Stars when his close-range shot struck the upright.

Despite All Blacks’ spirited late surge, Gold Stars’ composure and experience proved decisive as they held firm to secure their second consecutive league win of the campaign and extend their perfect start to their title defence.

On Friday, Accra Hearts of Oak maintained their unbeaten start to the season after a goalless draw with Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

The Hunters extended their winless run to four games but will feel disappointed not to have taken all three points. They had the better of the possession and created the best chances in the game.

Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Asare made three vital saves to secure a point, as Augustine Okrah and Kofi Tompuo bossed the midfield and threatened to score but without success.

For Hearts of Oak, the result secures a fourth consecutive clean sheet — a sign of strong defensive organisation under coach Didi Dramani — but they may feel it was an opportunity missed after controlling large spells of the first half.

Bechem, meanwhile, will take encouragement from their performance but remain frustrated as they continue their search for a first win of the season.

