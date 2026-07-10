Diamond Rockets off to Botswana for 2026 Billie Jean King Cup

The Diamond Rockets, Ghana’s national women’s tennis team, yesterday left for Botswana to participate in the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Africa Group III.

The tournament, which is scheduled to commence on Monday, would bring together 10 other African countries that would be joining Ghana to compete for promotion to the Europe/Africa Group II next year.

The countries are Botswana (host), Algeria, Burundi, Cameroon, Kenya, Madagascar, Namibia, Nigeria, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

Per the format of the tournament, the 11 participating teams would be divided into a group of three teams and two groups of four teams, competing in a two-stage round-robin format.

At the end of the tournament, the top two nations will earn promotion to the Europe/Africa Group II next year while the bottom two sides will be relegated to Africa Group IV next year.

Ghana will be entering the tournament as one of the unseeded teams.

Speaking ahead of the team’s departure, the coach and captain, Mr Bernard Ashitey Armaah, expressed confidence in the players’ readiness and preparedness to compete at the highest level.

According to him, the team underwent an intensive week-long residential training camping in Accra, with a focus on technical development, tactical preparation, physical conditioning, mental resilience and team bonding.

He described the residential camping as a significant boost to its preparation.

Meanwhile, the President of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF), Mr Isaac Aboagye Duah, has expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their support that had made the preparation of the team possible.

He further acknowledged that the heightened focus on the FIFA World Cup by corporate organisations made securing of sponsorship this year challenging.

Mr Duah also thanked the parents of the players and every individual who had made financial and moral contributions towards the team’s preparation.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

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