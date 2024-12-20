Hearts to bounce back against Berekum Chelsea

Accra Hearts of Oak will aim at bouncing back after their loss to Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their Premier League clash last weekend.

The Phobians lost 1-0 to the Porcupine Warriors in the first of their biggest clashes of the season in Kumasi.

That defeat has no doubt punctured the pride of the Pho­bians, knowing the weight of the rivalry that exist between them.

But with a long road ahead, the Phobians must put that be­hind and focus on the next battle ahead of them – another crunch tie against Berekum Chelsea at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium today at 7pm.

In other games tomorrow, Dreams FC, will host Asante Kotoko at the Tuba Astro turf while Nations FC return to the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex to face Legon Cities and Nsoa­treman against Gold Stars FC at the Dun’s Park in Bibiani.

Elsewhere, Bechem United will face FC Samartex 1996 at the Nana Gyeabour Park, Heart of Lions battle Basake Holy Stars while Vision FC face Young Apostles.

On Monday, Aduana FC will slug it out with Accra Lions at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa Ahenkro with Medeama’s home match against Karela United postponed to January 1, 2025.