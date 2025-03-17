Jinapor inaugurates committee to investigate flooding from Akosombo Dam spillage

The Minister of Energy and Green Transi­tion, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, has inaugurated a five-member committee to inves­tigate the issues arising from the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam in Septem­ber, 2023.

The committee, chaired by Mr Kirk Koffi, is tasked with the re­sponsibility to examine the events leading to the spillage, assess the extent of response to the flood­ing, identify affected areas and challenges encountered during the process, and evaluate strategies adopted to address the impact.

Additionally, the committee is charged to recommend measures for immediate and long-term lessons. It has a period of one month to complete its work.

This initiative underscores gov­ernment’s commitment to manage the impacts of environmental effects and ensure the safety and livelihood of affected communi­ties.

Mr Jinapor emphasised the importance of a coordinated re­sponse to effectively mitigate the effects of the flooding on those affected.

“If there ought to be compen­sation, how does the Government go about it?” the Minister quizzed.

He suggested the need for sustainable planning and flood management strategies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Again, Mr Jinapor called on key stakeholders, including local government officials, commu­nity leaders, and environmental experts, to offer the committee relevant information on the flood­ing in order to aid its work.

He further assured the commit­tee members of his support for them to carry out the assignment effectively.

The Chairman of the commit­tee, Mr Koffi, on his part thanked the Minister for the opportunity to undertake such an important exercise and assured the Minister of their commitment to deliver on their mandate.

Other members of the com­mittee are Mr Kwame Jantuah, Mr Kofi Ellis, Mr Kwaku Akosa and Ms Georgette Emefa Fugah (secretary).

The inauguration of the committee reflects a proactive approach of the government to handle the issues of the flood­ing and showcases dedication to improve the living standards of the victims and offer community protection.

