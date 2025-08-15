Joshua eyes Ghana as next fight destination

Tony Yoka believes a fight with Anthony Joshua could take place in Ghana in December.

The Frenchman has been linked as a possible opponent for AJ in recent weeks as speculation ramps up over the Watford powerhouse’s next steps.

Joshua hasn’t boxed since his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last September, but is expected to return to the ring at the back end of this year.

Reports persist that Joshua could meet YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a crossover clash in the coming months.

However, Yoka insists the Brit’s team are scouting locations for a showdown with him in Africa.

“His team has just left for Ghana to see what the sports facilities are like,” Yoka told L’Equipe.

“There is a possibility that the fight will take place in Africa.

“A lot of people are talking about it, and it could revive boxing in France.

“If it comes to fruition, it will indeed generate enormous interest.”

Despite Yoka’s confidence that the fight will happen, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn insists that Paul remains the ‘frontrunner’ to box his client next.

Last week, he even went as far as to suggest that there have been no talks with Yoka’s team.

Yet the Parisians’ co-promoter Yohan Zaoui claims AJ told him that he was ’90 per cent sure’ he would be facing Yoka next when they bumped into each other in Southern Cyprus.

“Who do I run into this morning at the pool? Joshua!” Zaoui told L’Equipe.

“He’s also on vacation with his family, with his younger brother and his nieces and nephews. I chatted with him for a few minutes. He’s humble and kind…

“He told me that his next opponent would certainly be French.

“He told me that he had the option of facing the American YouTuber Jake Paul, but that 90 per cent of the time it would be Yoka.

“I asked him his prediction. He told me that there was no easy fight.”

Yoka succeeded Joshua as the Olympic super heavyweight gold medallist at Rio 2016, but has struggled to adjust to life in the professional ranks.

After a perfect 11-0 start, he suffered a three-fight skid to Martin Bakole, Carlos Takam, and Ryad Merhy before subsequently linking up with new trainer Don Charles in an attempt to revive his career.

Charles famously masterminded Dubois’ victory over Joshua last year and has guided Yoka to three wins in 12 months.-talksport