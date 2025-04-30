Labourer in court over theft

Kwabena Frimpong, a labourer, appeared before the Adenta Circuit Court for stealing three air-condition out­door units valued at GH¢12,000.

Frimpong, who worked as a gardener for a retired lecturer at Amrahia, Accra, pleaded guilty.

He told the court that he was financially constrained and resort­ed to stealing the equipment after his pregnant wife requested money for him.

Frimpong admitted selling the stolen air-condition outdoor units for GH¢1,000 each to a friend, Ebenezer, whose whereabouts, he did not know.

Presiding Judge, Sarah Nyarkoa Nkansa, convicted Frimpong on his plea, but remanded him to police custody.

He is to reappear on May 26, 2025, for sentencing.

Chief Inspec­tor Eric Ransford Abban, leading the prosecution, said Frimpong had worked for the complainant for five years.

The prosecution said two months ago, while working in the compound, Frimpong removed the air-condition units and absconded.

Chief Insp Abban revealed that Frimpong remained hiding until his arrest at a construction site near the Kotoka International Airport area.

Frimpong admitted to selling the items to Ebenezer, who resides in Dawhenya, but he could not lead police to retrieve them as he did not know his friend’s residence, the court heard —GNA