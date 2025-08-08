Maiden Mixed Doubles championship slated for Sat, Sun

THE Grand Master Tennis Events has introduced a new tennis competition that is aimed at promoting the sport among both sexes.

Dubbed the Mixed Doubles championship, the competition is expected to promote and encour­age more women to play tennis.

According to Mr Peter Annan, Chief Executive of Grand Master Tennis Events, 16 pairs of males and females have registered for the first edition of the champion­ship expected to start tomorrow.

The two-day event would be played at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club from tomorrow to Sunday after which prizes would be pre­sented to deserving winners.

He said the final game would be honoured on Sunday afternoon.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER