Man City meet Southampton, Chelsea to face Leeds in FA Cup semifinal

Manchester City will face Southampton in the FA Cup semifinal, while Chelsea will meet Leeds United.

Southampton booked their place in the semis with a shock win over Arsenal on Saturday, while Man City thrashed Liverpool and Chelsea hit seven past Port Vale to earn passage to the last four.

The Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls, who beat the Gunners 2-1 on Saturday evening, were paired with Pep Guardiola’s men in Sunday’s draw.

Seven-time winners City, 4-0 victors over Liverpool, will be bidding for a place in the final for the fourth successive season, having lost to Manchester United and Crystal Palace, respectively, following their last win in 2023, while the Saints will be looking to rekindle memories of their 1976 success.

Leeds looked to be cruising into the semis against West Ham, only to concede a pair of late goals to the hosts at the London Stadium that saw the match go to extra time.

After 30 scoreless minutes of extra time, Leeds won the penalty shootout 4-2 to reach their first semifinal in 39 years.

Chelsea, 7-0 victors over League One Port Vale, famously provided the opposition for Leeds in the 1970 final, which went to a replay eventually won by the Londoners, one of eight occasions on which they have won the FA Cup.

The ties at Wembley will take place on the weekend of April 25-26.-ESPN

FA Cup semi-final ties:

Manchester City v Southampton

Chelsea v Leeds United

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