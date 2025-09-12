Marmoush to miss Manchester derby with knee injury

Manchester City will be without Omar Marmoush for Sunday’s Manchester derby after the Egypt forward suffered a knee injury on international duty.

The 26-year-old was substituted in the ninth minute of his country’s World Cup qualifier with Burkina Faso – which finished as a goalless draw – in Ouagadougou on Tuesday.

Marmoush, who joined City from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59m in January, was hurt following a robust fourth-minute challenge.

City said initial scans in Egypt indicated Marmoush would miss Manchester United’s visit to Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The club confirmed Marmoush “will now return to Manchester for more assessment and to begin his rehabilitation”.

Marmoush initially played on after receiving treatment on the field, but was replaced by Osama Faisal shortly afterwards.

He has scored eight goals in 28 appearances for City.

City boss Pep Guardiola could be short of options in attack, given summer signing Rayan Cherki is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and England attacking midfielder Phil Foden missed the defeat by Brighton before the international break.-BBC