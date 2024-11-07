Mascot, logo unveiled for 2024 GUSA games

The Vice Chan­cellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, has unveiled the mascot and logo to officially kick-start the countdown of the 2024 edition of the Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) games to be hosted by UCC in Cape Coast.

Bringing all public universities in the country to compete on Jan­uary 3-18, 2025, the games would offer participants an opportunity to showcase their talents, embrace sportsmanship, and form friend­ships that would last far beyond the games.

Prof Johnson Nyarko Boapong together with management of UCC after the unveiling

The theme for the games, ‘Repositioning university sports for national development,’ is in recognition of how sports shape individuals and the entire nation.

The mascot named Oguaa Suapon Okorie was designed by some staff of the documentation section of UCC spearheaded by Nathaniel Ampah and Mrs Lauren Doku.

Prof. Boampong stated that university sports serves as a pow­erful tool for promoting unity, discipline and excellence, explain­ing that, sports was more than just games as it provides breeding grounds for leaders, innovators and change makers.

He argued that the skills and values nurtured through sports were teamwork, perseverance, leadership, and resilience which he noted, were needed to drive national development.

He underscored the need for universities in country to harness the potential of sports as a catalyst for national development, saying, “Through the university sports, we can create a robust framework that integrate athletics prowess with academic achievement.”

Prof. Boampong explained that the mascot was more than a symbol as “it represents our collective identity and serves as a vibrant reminder of the enthusi­asm and energy that sports instils in our lives.”

Additionally, he said the mascot had being designed to inspire ath­letes and supporters as it captures the essence of the university’s renowned hospitality, emphasis­ing

In an address, the President of the Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA), Shaibu Ibra­him Tanko, commended the UCC for its unwavering commitment towards hosting the games, saying, “UCC understands the importance of cultivating an environment where our athletes can excel, feel inspired and push boundaries.”

He called for investments in the existing sporting facilities in terms of enhancing, refining and updating wherever necessary in or­der to meet the highest standards of athletic excellence.

The facilities, he stated, were more than grounds for competi­tion as they also serve as breeding grounds for ambition; for nurtur­ing athletes who go on to become national icons and role models for future generations.

He further urged management of UCC and the local organising committee to provide the nec­essary services needed for the success of the games, explaining that, “When logistics are seamless, our athletes can channel all their energy into their performance, free from distractions, knowing they are valued and supported.”

The Pro Vice Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Rosemond Boohene, who is also the chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), in her remarks indicat­ed, the games was not only to celebrate the spirit of competi­tion but also the unity, resilience, and excellence as the students represent across a spectrum of disciplines.

Mrs Boohene mentioned that countless hours had gone into planning the games in terms of logistics to promotions, training schedules, and venue preparations but was quick to say that more effort would be required to make the event a success.

