Mbappe to miss Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe will miss the Spanish Super Cup this week as he recovers from a knee sprain.

The Spanish giants did not name the French superstar, the team’s top goalscorer, in their squad on Tuesday for the tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Mbappe was diagnosed with the issue last week and a source close to the 27-year-old told AFP he would likely be sidelined for at least three weeks.

Xabi Alonso’s side face city rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday in the semifinals, with Barcelona taking on Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The Spanish coach is under pressure after a disappointing start to the season, with his team trailing champions Barca by four points in LaLiga.

—AFP

