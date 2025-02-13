Minister promises to combat insecurity in North East Region

The North East Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia, has reaffirmed his commitment to combating insecurity, including armed robbery, by implementing effective measures designed to safeguard lives and property.

He emphasised the importance of a coordinated approach involving law enforce­ment agencies, community engagement and preventive strategies to enhance security in the region.

The Regional Minister gave the assurance during an interaction with security personnel and residents at Naliregu, as part of measures in response to rising concerns about safety and the need to protect citizens.

Mr Tia acknowledged the concerns of commuters who often face attacks on major highways.

He assured the people that his administra­tion would collaborate with the Upper East Regional Minister and security agencies to ensure an effective response to increasing security threats.

“The safety of our citizens is our top pri­ority. We will enhance security operations in high-crime areas, boost police patrols, and set up emergency response teams to address any threats promptly,” Mr Tia stated.

He appealed to the police and other security agencies to beef up security to clamp down on the high rate of indiscipline.

“Indiscipline is gradually rearing its ugly head in our once peaceful and morally re­spected region. It’s unfortunate our township is drifting away from the way for which it was established by our forefathers. It’s time we stamp authority on this anti-social canker,” Mr Tia added.

He then appealed to residents to be vigilant and report crimes and violence to the police.

Minister Tia cautioned that any person or group of persons caught engaging in criminal activities would be dealt with severely to deter others.

He again indicated that “the days of crimi­nal gangs tormenting residents of the region are over, and the security agencies would deal with any crime swiftly.”

Mr Tia lamented that recently, a number of lives had been lost through robberies, and called on the residents to volunteer infor­mation to the security agencies in order to apprehend persons who were perpetrating various crimes in the region.