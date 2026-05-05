Mourinho’s unbeaten Benfica miss out on title

With two games left in Portugal’s top flight, Jose Mourinho’s Benfica could join the list of ‘invincibles’ to have gone an entire season without losing.

Remarkably, however, that achievement will not be enough to deliver the club’s 39th league title.

Porto have already been crowned champions after moving nine points clear of second-placed Benfica at the weekend.

Under the presidency of former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas, Porto have lost just one of their 32 games this term.

While Benfica have not lost any, they have had 10 draws six more than the champions.

Benfica will complete an invincible season if they avoid defeat against Braga on Sunday and Estoril Praia on the Primeira Liga’s final day.

And this would even not be the first time they have gone a league season unbeaten and ended up trophyless.

In 1977-78, Porto drew two games fewer and pipped them to the league title on goal difference.

Mourinho’s Benfica could join FC Sheriff in Moldova (2024-25) and Serbian side Red Star Belgrade (2007-08) as the only European sides this century to miss out on a league title despite going an entire season without losing.

Mourinho and Benfica will surely view this season as a missed opportunity although an invincible campaign would be some solace.

They could even finish third given they are only three points ahead of Sporting, who have a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

Portuguese sports publication A Bola, external said Benfica had “gifted” rivals Porto 12 points, after letting a lead slip in six of their 10 draws.

However, after seeing their title hopes disappear following a 2-2 draw at Famalicao on Saturday, Benfica president Rui Costa instead took aim at the officials.

“No-one has the right to decide who wins championships or who goes to the Champions League other than the players and coaches on the field, and what happened here today was not that,” Costa said.

Costa complained that Famalicao were unfairly awarded a penalty, while their second goal “came from a corner which wasn’t a corner”.

Mourinho, who was also unhappy with the officiating in Saturday’s match, said: “This game is a good reflection of what has happened in this championship.”

The Portuguese manager has been one of the names linked to the Real Madrid job in the summer if the Spanish club decide to part ways with Alvaro Arbeloa.

However, O Jogo report, external that Benfica are set to offer Mourinho a new contract this week.-BBC

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