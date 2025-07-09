Napoli reject improved Galatasaray offer for Osimhen

Reports in Italy con­firm that Napoli have turned down an im­proved bid from Turkish giants, Galatasaray, for striker Victor Osimhen, who spent the 2024-25 season on loan in Istanbul.

Napoli are expected to sell Osimhen this summer. The Nigeria international has been on the club’s books since the summer of 2020, but has been pushing for a move away from the Partenopei for the last year.

Osimhen saw a permanent move away from Napoli fall through in spectacular fashion on deadline day of the summer transfer window in 2024, which led to his joining Galatasaray on loan for the 2024-25 season. There, he provided 37 goals and eight assists from 41 appearanc­es across all competitions.

Now, with a €75m release clause in his contract, which is valid for teams outside of Italy, Osimhen looks set to move on in the near future.

According to reports earlier on Monday, Osimhen has an agreement in place with Galatasaray over a three-year contract with an option for an additional 12 months.

There still needs to be an agreement between Napoli and Galatasaray, however.

According to updates from Sky Sport Italia, Napoli have turned down Galatasaray’s opening bid of €60m in his contract.

Napoli are pushing for a higher fee, close to the €75m release clause in Osimhen’s contract.

—Football Italia