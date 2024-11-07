Nungua Tigers dethrone Skolars as Rugby League 9s champions

Nungua Tigers RLFC de­throned defending Ghana Rugby League 9s champi­ons, Skolars RLFC, after defeating them 13-10 to be crowned champi­ons of the 2024 men’s tournament at the University of Ghana’s (UG) Rugby Field.

The captivating all-play-all two-round tournament, which ran throughout the month of October, witnessed some intense battles, showcased emerging talents, and attracted powerful community support for the sport.

Before the finals, the Tigers brushed aside Accra Majestics 12-0, Bulls RLFC 27-12 and UG Titans RLFC 30-0.

They found the going tough against undefeated Skolars RLFC, losing 13-0, but bounced back to overcome Accra Panthers RLFC 14-0 to end the first round.

In the second round, the Tigers defeated Accra Majestics and UG Titans 30-0 each, held Bulls 11-11, lost again to Skolars 10-0 before defeating Accra Panthers 10-7, and won the play-off over Bulls 34-4 to earn a spot in the final with Skolars.

In the finals, the Tigers dom­inated with Gideon Klugey, Kofi Montchon, and Godwin Amamoo helping the side to claim victory via a 13-10 scoreline.

In the women’s category, reign­ing champions, Accra Panthers, defeated Nungua Tigers 12-0 in a fiercely contested final match.

The U-19 side of Accra Pan­thers marked their Rugby League 9s debut by lifting the youth division with an emphatic 12-0 victory over Accra Majestics in the finals.

The first Salford Red Devils Ghana Rugby League Development Manager, Jafaru Awudu Mustapha, congratulated the winners for their fortitude and resilience in achieving success.

He thanked the Esports Association of Ghana (EAG), for bringing rugby league into the digital arena, as well as Salford Red Devils, Polytank, Jibu, Firm Foods, First Love Therapeutic Massage, Pass Therapy and Wellness Centre, Philans Rehab Services, Regardless, Radical, Life Healthcare Centre, and Bariki Enterprise for their support for the tournament.

A collaboration with Life Healthcare saw fans and players being offered free breast screenings, emphasising RLFG’s commitment to community health.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY