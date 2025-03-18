OGA seeks policy, financial reforms to boost citrus industry

The Orange Growers Asso­ciation (OGA) has engaged the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in a high-level discussion to address critical chal­lenges in Ghana’s citrus industry, including financing constraints, market inefficiencies, and post-har­vest waste management.

The meeting, held in Accra, brought together key industry stakeholders, processors, and gov­ernment representatives to explore solutions aimed at stabilising and growing the sector.

A key issue highlighted during the meeting was the lack of working capital for citrus farmers, with many struggling to sustain operations due to long payment cycles from processors.

Although Ghana produced 440,000 tons of citrus in 2024, only 40 per cent of the harvest was monetised, leaving farmers vulner­able to financial distress.

“Our biggest challenge is liquidity. We do not have the working capital to wait 60 days for payments. Farmers need immedi­ate financial support to keep their farms running,” Theodore Tsidi Kloba, Business Development Manager at OGA, lamented.

He explained that his outfit would like to leverage existing parastatals of the Ministry to find solutions to the prevailing issues.

The meeting also addressed the significant volume of citrus waste, which presents an untapped US$100 million market opportuni­ty in animal feed, biofertilisers, and essential oil extraction.

“Right now, we are throwing away what could be a major reve­nue stream,” Mr Kloba noted. “If we invest in citrus waste process­ing, we can generate additional income for farmers while reducing environmental damage,” he added.

One of the most promising solutions discussed was black soldier fly farming, where citrus waste is used to produce pro­tein-rich feed for livestock.

“We need to stop seeing waste as a burden and start seeing it as a business opportunity,” Mr Kloba prompted.

In response to these concerns, the sector Minister, Eric Opoku, outlined potential interventions, which aim to integrate processing, storage, and financing support for farmers. He outlined the govern­ment’s commitment to transform­ing the citrus industry into a major economic pillar.

“The citrus sector represents one of our most promising agri­cultural frontiers, with production volumes now surpassing even some of our traditional staples. This government recognises that unlocking its full potential requires addressing the current liquidity challenges faced by our farmers and processors,” he stated.

Kwasi Etu Bonde, Technical Director at MoFA, also said the Ministry had already re-evaluating its framework to provide critical support for the industry.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to pursue financial in­terventions, including a structured revolving fund for citrus farmers.

Furthermore, there was a con­sensus to develop a waste-to-value strategy that supports livestock feed production, fertiliser manu­facturing, and citrus oil extraction as well as engage other stake­holders, including policymakers, financial institutions, and private investors to create a sustainable citrus value chain.

“This is a defining moment for Ghana’s citrus industry. With the right financial and policy inter­ventions, we can transform citrus farming into a high-value agribusi­ness sector,” Mr Kloba added.

BY TIMES REPORTER