Profiling Oly’s gallant League winning squad of 1974 (Part 3)

Today, the Series features two of the standout players, Yaku­bu Ahmed and Anthony Mensah (Wang Yu).

Yakubu Ahmed, the top striker projected for the season. He joined the club mid-way in the 1973 league season when the registration window had closed.

This young striker started the season on a superlative note. As it were, lived up to the expectations of all and sundry (Supporters, Technical Team and Officialdom).

However, he left the club after eight round of matches to join the then bandwagon to Nigeria, spe­cifically to Jos in the Plateau State, to join the Mighty Jets Football Club.

A huge void was thus created. However, with a very good bench, Oblie Hammond came in to fill that vacuum.

Prior to his departure, he had scored six goals. This included a brilliant goal he scored against As­ante Kotoko at the Kumasi Sports Stadium, via a 25-yard free-kick. This all important goal turned out to be the match winner for Oly Dade.

He, however, rejoined his colleagues in 1976.

Indeed, he announced his presence with a picturesque goal in a match against city- rivals, Ac­cra Hearts of Oak, which ended 1-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In this particular match, Yakubu played the striking role with one Quainoo, also a returnee from Nigeria. Indeed, they were a delight to watch.

In 1979, Yakubu and his brother, Mohammed (Polo) Ahmed of Accra Hearts of Oak fame, left for the UAE.

Initially, the reason was that, they were going for further Arabic Studies. However, they ended up playing football.

The likes of legendary George Alhassan, Anas (Thunder) Seidu, Emmanuel Quarshie, Willie Klu­tse, Francis (Mystic Man) Kumi and Adolf Armah, aka Roland­anster or Midfield Marshall, later joined them.

He came back to the club in 1982, to feature in a pivotal match against Accra Standfast and scored a brace to ensure Olympics won 2-1.

Ironically, this match turned out to be Yakubu Ahmed’s fare­well fixture for the Dade club. He is now domiciled with his family in the USA.

The other players being fea­tured today is Anthony Mensah, affectionately called Wang Yu.

A petite left winger recruited from Volta United Football Club. He was an astute winger, who proved his worth in a typical 4-2-4 formation.

He kept faith with the club until 1979 when he left to join Akosombo Akotex.

The memories of this particu­lar season will forever remain with the die-hard Olympics fans until thy kingdom come.

In the nutshell, it was a neck-to-neck race between Olympics and Hearts of Oak until a crucial defeat of Hearts by Asante Kotoko, and an Olympics victory over Asante Kotoko settled the issue.

Interestingly, the players who even featured for the reserve team, Dade, were high perform­ers.

The likes of goalkeeper Adjei Nsiah, Henry Hammond (C Nortey), Daniel Adjetey, Patrick Okoe Schandorf, Gravies Abeka, Korle Dickson, Victor Armah, George Otinkorang, Legendary George Alhassan, Adofo Kissi and Abban Nai, among others, formed the integral part of the reserve side.

It will interest readers to know that, some of these players were with the national teams, notwith­standing the fact that, they were playing for the reserve side.

George Alhassan, recruited from Kumasi Highlanders, was a member of the Black Meteors, the second national team. It was not an under 23 squad at that time.

More often than not, this team represented the nation in interna­tional invitational tournaments.

The season indeed, unearthed George’s talent. In the following year, he became the club’s top striker and was very instrumental in the club’s first ever FA Cup victory.

He scored in almost every match. His goals against Akosom­bo Akotex and Brong Ahafo Unit­ed in the penultimate stage and grand finale are too enormous to be ignored.

He never rested on his oars, he went to win the Goal king or the Golden Boot in the 1977 league season.

George continued to pay his dues to the club until 1980 when he left the country, to play profes­sional soccer in the UAE, Gabon, and South Korea, among other places.

He, however, came back to club in the second round of the 1985 league season and won the Goal king award for this season under review as Ghanaian sports writers christened the AFCON 1982 the ‘George’s AFCON.’

This was borne out to the fact that, his goals ensured Ghana’s qualification to the tournament and eventual winning of the ultimate. He also won the Golden Boot of the tourney.

Another player worthy of mentioning is George Otinkorang (Dade Mantse) who started his career with Olympics.

Dade Mantse kept faith with the club until 1980 when he relo­cated outside the country.

Gravies Abeka, also started top flight football with the Club and was a member of the stu­dents’ national team, The Aca­demicals.

He manned the Central De­fence position with Captain Evans Aryeequaye of Hasaacas and Hearts of Oak fame.

In fact, they were a delight to watch during the Ghana- Nigeria Sports Festival held in Accra in 1975.

In 1979, Gravies joined the bandwagon to Nigeria where he featured for some of their elite teams. He returned to Ghana. However, his whereabouts are not well known.

This piece will not be com­plete if the safest hands who to­gether with Awudu Nelson, kept the goal posts, is not mentioned.

He was in the person of Dong Bortier, the Lion Heart. A brilliant goalkeeper recruited from Ako­sombo Akotex.

He proved to the whole world that, indeed, he was a blood brother of ace goalkeeper, John Naawu, the Rubberman. He exhibited some good goalkeeping exploits, very typical of his elder brother.

Dong had a brief stint with the club as he decided to concen­trate more on his profession as a Mariner or if you like, Seafarer.

Another player who was unearthed during this period was Ernest Alarbi.

He started his top flight foot­ball with the club and earned pro­motion to the first team. Indeed, he scored the winning goal against Brong Ahafo United in the final match. This great goal ensured Oly’s novelty FA Cup Triumph in 1975.

He was with the club until 1981, when he quit the game and decided to be a football referee.

He rose through the ranks, and became a top class match official.

Unfortunately, Ernest kicked the bucket a few years ago.

BY JOSEPH BOYE