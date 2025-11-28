PSV Eindhoven stun Liverpool with 4-1 thrashing at Anfield

Liverpool’s miserable season suffered another blow on Wednesday as they slumped to a 4-1 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, marking their first loss in 14 group-stage games at Anfield in Europe’s elite competition.

Couhaib Driouech scored twice, while Ivan Perisic converted a penalty and Guus Til also found the net, leaving PSV 15th in the Champions League table with eight points. Liverpool, who have lost nine of their last 12 games across all competitions, dropped to 13th on nine points.

The Reds’ nightmare started early when captain Virgil van Dijk’s bizarre handball led to a PSV penalty in the sixth minute, with Perisic sending goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way to score. Liverpool responded with Dominik Szoboszlai leveling in the 16th minute after Mamardashvili spilled Cody Gakpo’s shot into the Hungarian’s path.

PSV regained the lead in the 56th minute through Til, who capitalized on Mauro Junior’s through ball, beating Milos Kerkez to poke the ball past Mamardashvili. Substitute Driouech extended the lead in the 73rd after Ricardo Pepi’s shot hit the post, and he calmly stroked in the rebound. Driouech completed his brace in injury time, tapping home a cross from Sergino Dest.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed his frustration, stating, “We went one-nil down but until halftime I thought we played a very good game. At halftime, I don’t think anyone expected us to lose this game 4-1.”

Despite registering 26 attempts to PSV’s nine, Liverpool looked nothing like their title-winning side from last season. Several clear chances, including a Van Dijk header that struck the underside of the crossbar and a Gakpo miss from close range, went begging. Frustrated fans left before the final whistle, as Liverpool have already lost more home games this season than in the entire 2024-2025 campaign.

Slot added, “The only way is to go through it. We have to face where we are and fight really hard. It would help if we don’t always get the same blow of conceding (an early) goal… After 45 minutes, I think everyone felt we should be ahead. And then, five minutes after halftime, we concede again.”

This marks Liverpool’s third consecutive loss by three goals amid their worst 12-game stretch since the 1953-54 season. PSV, meanwhile, continue to enjoy a strong domestic campaign, sitting six points clear atop the Eredivisie with 11 wins from 13 games. .- Reuters

