RLFG clinic for coaches in Ashanti Region ends
The Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG), in partnership with the Ashanti Region Rugby League executives, have successfully conducted a three-day coaching clinic in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the region.
Aiming to enhance the skills of local coaches and promote the sport across the region, the clinic featured both practical and theoretical sessions, beginning with an interactive workshop for students at the Pentecost Senior High School.
The students received hands-on experience in rugby league, setting the stage for two intensive classroom sessions and field training.
A total of 30 coaches from various institutions participated in the course, gaining valuable insights into the fundamentals of rugby league, coaching strategies, and player development techniques.
The coaching sessions were led by a team of experienced instructors, including the General Managers of RLFG,Mr Jafaru Awudu Mustapha, Mr Riddick Alibah, Mr William Pearcy Biney, and Mr Julius Amevor. Their combined expertise ensured that the participating coaches left the clinic well-prepared to introduce and develop rugby league in their respective schools and communities.
Speaking on the success of the event, Mr Mustapha highlighted the federation’s commitment to expanding the sport nationwide.
“The RLFG, in partnership with the Salford Red Devils, is set to develop rugby league in all corners of the country. The opportunity given to us by the regional managers, Mr Julius Amevor and Mr George Asanko, is perfect and aligned with this goal.”
The Deputy Regional Manager of RLFG, Mr George Asamoah, expressed gratitude to the federation and the coaches that attended, noting that the knowledge gained during the clinic would significantly contribute to the development of rugby league in the Ashanti Region.
The RLFG’s coaching clinic in the Ashanti Region is part of a broader effort to strengthen the sport’s presence across the country. The Federation plans to host similar events in other regions as it continues its mission to promote rugby league throughout Ghana.
The federation expressed gratitude to Mr Simon Koku Gluikpor, Technical Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), in Ashanti Region; Mr Adu Poku Christian, District Chief Executive of Afigya Kwabre South District; Mr David Akomeah Asokwah, District Director of Education, headmasters of Aduman Senior High School and Pentecost Senior High School, Mr Victor Asare Marfo and Mr Albert Mensah, respectively, for their pivotal roles played in supporting the clinic.
BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY