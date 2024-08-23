RLFG clinic for coaches in Ashanti Region ends

The Rugby League Feder­ation Ghana (RLFG), in partnership with the Ashan­ti Region Rugby League executives, have successfully conducted a three-day coaching clinic in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the region.

Aiming to enhance the skills of local coaches and promote the sport across the region, the clinic featured both practical and theoretical sessions, beginning with an interactive workshop for students at the Pentecost Senior High School.

The students received hands-on experience in rugby league, setting the stage for two intensive class­room sessions and field training.

A total of 30 coaches from var­ious institutions participated in the course, gaining valuable insights into the fundamentals of rugby league, coaching strategies, and player development techniques.

The coaching sessions were led by a team of experienced instruc­tors, including the General Man­agers of RLFG,Mr Jafaru Awudu Mustapha, Mr Riddick Alibah, Mr William Pearcy Biney, and Mr Julius Amevor. Their combined ex­pertise ensured that the participat­ing coaches left the clinic well-pre­pared to introduce and develop rugby league in their respective schools and communities.

Speaking on the success of the event, Mr Mustapha highlighted the federation’s commitment to expanding the sport nationwide.

“The RLFG, in partnership with the Salford Red Devils, is set to develop rugby league in all cor­ners of the country. The oppor­tunity given to us by the regional managers, Mr Julius Amevor and Mr George Asanko, is perfect and aligned with this goal.”

The Deputy Regional Manager of RLFG, Mr George Asamoah, expressed gratitude to the federa­tion and the coaches that attended, noting that the knowledge gained during the clinic would significant­ly contribute to the development of rugby league in the Ashanti Region.

The RLFG’s coaching clinic in the Ashanti Region is part of a broader effort to strengthen the sport’s presence across the country. The Federation plans to host similar events in other regions as it continues its mission to promote rugby league throughout Ghana.

The federation expressed grati­tude to Mr Simon Koku Gluikpor, Technical Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), in Ashan­ti Region; Mr Adu Poku Christian, District Chief Executive of Afigya Kwabre South District; Mr David Akomeah Asokwah, District Di­rector of Education, headmasters of Aduman Senior High School and Pentecost Senior High School, Mr Victor Asare Marfo and Mr Al­bert Mensah, respectively, for their pivotal roles played in supporting the clinic.

