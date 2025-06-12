Ronaldo deserves Portugal spot – Roberto Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo’s “unique experience” and form is why he remains a vital part of Portugal’s national team, according to his national team coach Roberto Martinez.

Ronaldo lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy with Portugal on Sunday, his third title with the national team.

The Al Nassr forward scored his 138th international goal in the final against Spain to extend his own all-time record.

“At 40, he has unique experience in the world of club football,” Martinez said of Ronaldo.

“Being a coach isn’t about picking or not picking Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s about using the best players to have the best team and win titles. It’s important to make decisions based on facts, and Cristiano has scored 20 goals [for Portugal] in [the last] 25 games. There are no records like this.

“We’ve managed to make the dressing room a very competitive place, and when you have a player like Ronaldo, it’s a football lesson every day.”

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has scored more than 900 goals in his career. A five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo has maintained a high level of performance scoring 25 league goals this season for Al Nassr to finish for a second straight campaign as the leading scorer in the Saudi Pro League.

“He is in the national team and has to be at the highest level,” Martinez said.

“But I think you have to understand the moments in a footballer’s career. He was a player who lived for dribbling, for that last move. Now he’s a player who has made history. He’s the best player in the history of Portugal and probably one of the most influential in the game.”

Martinez said Ronaldo, who also captained Portugal to the 2016 European Championship title and the 2019 Nations League trophy, continues to be an inspiration for the young generation.

“He’s more than a player, he’s an icon,” he said.

“Almost like the weather, something you talk about in the elevator. Every day he takes opportunities to improve. That is something that is very contagious. The fact that he only wants to improve influences the younger generation.”

Besides Ronaldo, Portugal boast a world-class squad. Four Portugal players, including defender Nuno Mendes, helped Paris Saint-Germain win a historic Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Champions League treble this season.

Martinez, is tipping Mendes to win the Ballon d’Or award.

“I used to think that the perfect player didn’t exist, but Nuno is very close to that,” he said.

“For me, Nuno Mendes is the best left-back I’ve ever seen. He can play out wide or inside. He’s very fast and has great passing ability.

“Mendes and PSG teammate Vitinha are way above the rest, both at club level and in terms of their profile.”-ESPN