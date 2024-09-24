Samartex, Nsoatreman bow out of CAF Champs League, Confederations Cup

FC Samartex and Nsoatreman saw their maiden campaigns in continental club championships halted after second leg defeats to North Africa opposition over the weekend.

In the CAF Champions League competition, Samartex suffered a 2-0 loss to Raja Casablanca to end it all in Morocco to exit on 4-2 aggregate after playing a first leg draw that ended 2-2 in Accra.

Despite the goals conceded in Accra, the Ghanaians looked good to cause an upset in the second leg but that was not to be.

Raja showed their experience in such competitions, finding the net on two occasions without any reply from the Ghanaians to bow out to progress to the group stage of the competition.

Algeria’s CS Constantine also advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after a dominant performance against Nsoatreman FC to win 1-0 on Saturday at the Martyr Hamlaoui” Stadium in Constantine.

This win followed their earlier 2-0 triumph in the first leg in Accra, giving them a 3-0 aggregate win.

The only goal of the match was scored by the prolific striker, Zakaria Benchaâ,, who found the net with a powerful strike in the 19th minute.

Benchaâ, who had previously scored twice in the first leg, continued his impressive form, sealing the victory for his team.

Meanwhile, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia also progressed to the group stage after defeating Burundi’s Rukinzo FC 1-0 in their second-leg encounter.

The decisive goal came from Firas Skhiri in the 73rd minute, ensuring a 2-0 aggregate win after their identical victory in the first leg.

However, it was heartbreak for South Africa’s Sekhukhune United, who, despite winning 2-1 at home against Angola’s Lunda Sul, failed to advance.

The aggregate score was tied at 2-2, but Lunda Sul progressed on the away goals rule, having won the first leg 1-0.

The second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup will conclude on Sunday, 22 September, with several exciting matches to determine the remaining teams that will join the group stage.