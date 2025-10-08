Signals Bureau warns social media users against spreading false information

The Director-General of the Signals Bureau, Dr. George Atta Boateng, has cautioned social media users against spreading false information that could cause fear and unrest in the country.

He said his outfit is closely monitoring online platforms such as TikTok and Facebook to track people who engage in misinformation and disinformation.

According to him, offenders will face legal action when caught.

“I must also say that those who hide behind TikTok and Facebook to spread misinformation and disinformation, to incite violence, to cause anarchy and chaos, we will come after you no matter where you are.Initially it used to take us 24 hours. Now it’s coming down to 12 hours. No matter where you are, we’ll find you. Our record speaks for itself,” Dr. Atta Boateng warned.

Dr. Atta Boateng advised the public to verify information before sharing it on social media to avoid contributing to panic or public disorder.

Highlighting some of the Bureau’s recent operations, he revealed that their coordinated international efforts led to the rescue of two Ghanaian women who were kidnapped in Nigeria.

He also noted that surveillance and intelligence teams in Ghana had dismantled a cyber fraud syndicate operating in Wa, Wenchi, and Techiman.

The group had allegedly defrauded a prominent chief of more than one million cedis.

“These are not just operations. They are real stories of life saved, justice served, and trust restored,” he said.

