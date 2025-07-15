Foriegn

Sinner beats Alcaraz to win first Wimbledon title

Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy

World number one Jannik Sinner won his first Wimbledon title by wearing down Carlos Alcaraz in another high-quality Grand Slam final between the dominant forces of the men’s game.

Italy’s Sinner claimed a 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory at the All England Club, avenging his brutal French Open defeat by Spanish world number two Alcaraz just 35 days ago.

Then, Sinner led by two sets – and held three championship points – before Alcaraz roared back to win a five-set classic lasting more than five hours.

Now, the 23-year-old has responded by taking two-time defending champion Alcaraz’s crown on the Centre Court grass, following another gripping contest which again showcased the pair’s shot-making, athleticism and star power.

“It is so special,” Sinner said. “I’m living my dream.”

Sinner, who served a three-month doping ban earlier this year, has claimed the fourth Grand Slam title of his career and a first major victory not on a hard court.

A composed and clinical performance from the top seed ended Alcaraz’s 24-match winning streak.

The manner in which he served out victory from going a break up at 3-1 in the fourth set – given his experience in Paris last month – was admirable.

There was a moment of knowing consternation among Sinner’s supporters when he missed a first match point, but he reset to take his second opportunity before dropping to his haunches at the net.

Sinner’s win stopped 22-year-old Alcaraz from becoming only the fifth man in the Open era to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles.

“It is always difficult to lose, but first of all I have to congratulate Jannik again,” Alcaraz said.

“It is a really well-deserved trophy. He has been playing great tennis and will continue to be a great rival.”-BBC

