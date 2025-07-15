Sinner beats Alcaraz to win first Wimbledon title

World number one Jannik Sinner won his first Wimbledon title by wearing down Carlos Alcaraz in another high-quality Grand Slam final between the dominant forces of the men’s game.

Italy’s Sinner claimed a 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory at the All England Club, avenging his brutal French Open defeat by Spanish world number two Alcaraz just 35 days ago.

Then, Sinner led by two sets – and held three championship points – before Alcaraz roared back to win a five-set classic lasting more than five hours.

Now, the 23-year-old has responded by taking two-time defending champion Alcaraz’s crown on the Centre Court grass, following another gripping contest which again showcased the pair’s shot-making, athleticism and star power.

“It is so special,” Sinner said. “I’m living my dream.”

Sinner, who served a three-month doping ban earlier this year, has claimed the fourth Grand Slam title of his career and a first major victory not on a hard court.

A composed and clinical performance from the top seed ended Alcaraz’s 24-match winning streak.

The manner in which he served out victory from going a break up at 3-1 in the fourth set – given his experience in Paris last month – was admirable.

There was a moment of knowing consternation among Sinner’s supporters when he missed a first match point, but he reset to take his second opportunity before dropping to his haunches at the net.

Sinner’s win stopped 22-year-old Alcaraz from becoming only the fifth man in the Open era to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles.

“It is always difficult to lose, but first of all I have to congratulate Jannik again,” Alcaraz said.

“It is a really well-deserved trophy. He has been playing great tennis and will continue to be a great rival.”-BBC