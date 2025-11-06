Support National Gun Amnesty Initiative — Upper West Regional Minister Urges Media

The Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, has called on the media to play an active role in promoting the upcoming National Gun Amnesty Initiative aimed at reducing the proliferation of illicit firearms and curbing gun-related violence.

Addressing journalists in Wa yesterday, Mr. Puozuing commended the media for their continuous support in advancing peace and development across the region.

The engagement formed part of nationwide sensitisation efforts ahead of the official launch of the initiative by the Minister for the Interior, Mr. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, scheduled for November 11, 2025.

He explained that the six-week amnesty provides an opportunity for citizens in possession of unregistered or illegal firearms to surrender them voluntarily without fear of arrest or prosecution.

“This amnesty is not an act of leniency but a proactive security strategy to disarm communities, prevent violent crime, and strengthen public safety,” he stated.

Citing figures from the Ghana Police Service and the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, the Minister revealed that within the first three quarters of 2025, the country recorded 322 armed robbery cases, 342 murders, and 166 deaths and injuries related to gun violence.

He added that the campaign would involve traditional leaders, faith-based organisations, youth groups, and the media to ensure public understanding of its purpose.

Secure surrender points have been designated at all district assemblies for confidential weapon submission.

Mr. Puozuing urged journalists to use their platforms to educate citizens, saying, “A gun surrendered is a life saved.”

— From Naziru Alhassan, Wa

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q