Travel consultant granted GH¢100,000 bail over alleged visa fraud

The Accra Circuit Court Nine has grant­ed a travel consultant GH¢100,000.00 bail with two sureties for allegedly defrauding a tour operator of $15,000.00.

MargiusAdjei, 47, is accused of taking the money, equivalent to GH¢225,000.00, from a travel and tour owner under the guise of obtaining Nicaraguan visas for his clients.

Adjei pleaded guilty with an explanation to defrauding by false pretense, but his explanation resulted in a not guilty plea.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raymond Ackom told the court that the com­plainant, Arahman Bashiru, is the Chief Executive Officer of Rashman Travel and Tours and lives in Madina.

In May 2023, Bashiru con­tacted a witness to secure travel documents for his clients, who also linked Adjei to him.

ASP Ackom said that after a conversation, Adjei promised to secure Nicaraguan visas for 20 of Bashiru’s clients within three months.

Bashiru became convinced and gave Adjei US$15,000 to obtain the required documents for his clients.

The prosecution said Adjei failed to fulfill his part of the deal after receiving the money and went into hiding, compelling

Bashiru to petition the Director of the Ghana Police Service’s Criminal Investigative Depart­ment, resulting in his arrest.

ASP Ackom said Adjei ad­mitted collecting GH¢225,000.00 from Bashiru and refunded GH¢30,000.00.

—GNA