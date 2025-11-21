Unemployed trained teachers question Education Minister’s announcement of 6,100 recruitments

The Coalition of Unemployed Trained Teachers (CUTT) has expressed disappointment over Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu’s announcement that government will recruit only 6,100 teachers this year.

In a statement dated 20th November 2025, the group said the figure is far below what the Minister announced in Parliament earlier in June.

According to CUTT, the Minister assured MPs on 25th June that government had made budgetary provisions to recruit 50,000 teachers in 2025.

The coalition represents more than 17,000 College of Education graduates who completed their training in 2023 but remain unemployed. Members say the new figure has increased their frustration and uncertainty.

CUTT said its members held a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday to demand mass recruitment of all qualified graduates.

The group insists that every trained teacher deserves the opportunity to work in the public basic school system, adding that the Minister’s latest announcement has created confusion and concern among graduates.

The coalition is asking the Minister to explain the criteria that will be used to select the 6,100 teachers.

They questioned whether the process will follow a fair and transparent protocol or whether many qualified graduates will be left out.

CUTT described the situation as unprecedented, saying it is the first time such a large number of trained teachers have been left unemployed after completing their training.

They also responded to comments reportedly made by the Minister, who referred to them as “striking teachers” and suggested they return for verification.

CUTT clarified that they are not striking teachers, but unemployed trained graduates seeking employment.

The group is demanding that the Minister prioritise the mass recruitment of all 2023 graduates and provide a clear roadmap for their employment within two weeks.

They warned that they will return to the streets if their concerns are not addressed.

The coalition says it expects its members to begin work in January, at the start of the second term.

By: Jacob Aggrey