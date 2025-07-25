Watkins not for sale-Villa
ASTON Villa have told Manchester United that forward Ollie Watkins is not for sale.
United are targeting a new ‘No 9’ this summer as a key part of Ruben Amorim’s rebuilding plans, with proven Premier League experience understood to be a priority.
Watkins, the England international, has emerged as a strong option with United making an inquiry over his availability.
Villa, however, have no plans to part with the £33m signing this summer and insist he is not for sale at any price.
Watkins was a target for Arsenal in the January transfer window but Villa turned down an offer, instead opting to sell Jhon Duran to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for £65m.
Watkins is the second Villa player to attract interest from United since the end of last season, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also under consideration.
United made a surprise loan offer for the Argentina World Cup winner which was instantly rejected by Villa.
While Martinez’s future remains uncertain, Villa will only consider letting him go if a club meets their valuation. That price is understood to be around the £40m mark.
Martinez has flown out with the Villa squad to the United States for their pre-season tour.
Villa’s first game on their US tour is against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in Louisville.
They kick off the Premier League season at home to Newcastle United on August 16.
—Telegraph