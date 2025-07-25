 Watkins not for sale-Villa

ASTON Villa have told Man­chester United that forward Ollie Watkins is not for sale.

United are targeting a new ‘No 9’ this summer as a key part of Ruben Amorim’s rebuild­ing plans, with proven Premier League experience understood to be a priority.

Watkins, the England inter­national, has emerged as a strong option with United making an inquiry over his availability.

Villa, however, have no plans to part with the £33m signing this summer and insist he is not for sale at any price.

Watkins was a target for Arsenal in the January transfer window but Villa turned down an offer, instead opting to sell Jhon Duran to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for £65m.

Watkins is the second Villa player to attract interest from United since the end of last season, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also under consider­ation.

United made a surprise loan offer for the Argentina World Cup winner which was instantly rejected by Villa.

While Martinez’s future remains uncertain, Villa will only consider letting him go if a club meets their valuation. That price is understood to be around the £40m mark.

Martinez has flown out with the Villa squad to the United States for their pre-season tour.

Villa’s first game on their US tour is against Eintracht Frank­furt on Saturday in Louisville.

They kick off the Premier League season at home to New­castle United on August 16.

—Telegraph