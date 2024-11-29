Week-long break for football activities

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a planned break for all members amd its competitions after this weekend’s matches of the MTN MA Cup competition.

The break, according to a statement from the FA, is to enable all football stakeholders to perform their civic duties in the general election on Decem­ber 7.

Accordingly, the Ghana Premier League (GPL), the Access Bank Division One League (DOL), the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL), and all other competitions will take a week’s break after this weekend’s MTN FA Cup Round of 64 games, Matchday 6 of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League and all other matches.

“The Ghana Premier League, Access Bank Divi­sion One League, and the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League matches are scheduled to resume on the weekend of Friday, December 13, 2024.

The clubs and match officials are already fully aware of this one-week break per the league fix­tures, and this notice only serves as a reminder,” it said.

“The Association urges all participants in foot­ball and Ghanaians to perform their civic duties in a peaceful manner and wishes all Ghanaians a successful election.”

In another development, the draw for the first edition of the West African Football Union – B (WAFU B) U-17 Girls Cup is scheduled to take place in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire today.

Ghana’s Black Maidens and six other countries will be pitched against each other in two groups, A and B for what promises to be an exciting tourna­ment.

The tournament is slated for the GFA Technical Center Prampram from December 12-26, 2024.