West Ham reject £50m Kudus bid from Tottenham

West Ham have rejected a £50m offer from Tot­tenham for Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghana international is open to a move away from London Stadi­um and is prioritising a switch to a Champions League side.

Spurs fit that bill after qualifying for the competition by winning the Europa League.

Talks are ongoing, with West Ham open to letting the 24-year-old attacking player leave.

Kudus, who joined West Ham in a £38m deal from Ajax in 2023, has an £85m release clause but Tottenham are looking to sign him for less than that.

At least six top clubs have enquired about Kudus in recent weeks.

Chelsea did hold talks regarding a move for him, but it is under­stood a move to Stamford Bridge is unlikely.

Well-placed sources have told BBC Sport that Kudus is prioritis­ing a move to Spurs this summer.

West Ham may look to sell one of their stars with a view to reinvesting the recouped money into the squad as manager Graham Potter prepares for his first full season in charge.

Kudus, who still has three years to run on his contract, has 13 goals and nine assists in 65 Premier League appearances for the Hammers.