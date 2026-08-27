What we inherit from the past not ours to destroy – Tourism Minister

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has urged Ghanaians to take collective responsibility for protecting the country’s historic forts and castles for future generations.

She made the call at the launch of the Ghana-Korea Heritage Project, a five-year initiative aimed at protecting six historic forts and castles in Accra from climate-related threats such as coastal erosion and heavy rainfall.

According to the Minister, Ghana’s forts and castles are not just historical monuments but symbols of identity and resilience that must not be allowed to deteriorate.

“What we inherit from the past is not ours to destroy,” she stressed, calling for national commitment to their preservation.

The project, which will run through to 2030, will combine Ghana’s rich cultural heritage with Korea’s advanced digital technology and scientific expertise.

It will focus on conservation, documentation, research, capacity building, community participation and cultural tourism.

The initiative is also expected to deepen Ghana-Korea cultural ties while showcasing how international cooperation and technology can help safeguard heritage against climate change.

The launch was climaxed with the unveiling of the Korea-Ghana Heritage Conservation Project plaque at the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, marking the formal start of the partnership.